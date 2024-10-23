Rodgers & Associates LTD Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $568.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93. The stock has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

