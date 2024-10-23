PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after buying an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,632,000 after buying an additional 700,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,089,000 after purchasing an additional 561,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.23. The firm has a market cap of $239.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

