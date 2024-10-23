iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.36. The stock has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

