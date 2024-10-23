Leo Wealth LLC Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Leo Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a PE ratio of -62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

