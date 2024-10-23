Eastern Bank Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Eastern Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Surience Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7,716.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.51 and a 200 day moving average of $209.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.