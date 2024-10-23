Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Cut by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citigroup by 123.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,262,000 after purchasing an additional 250,716 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,428,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,999,000 after purchasing an additional 913,231 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,883,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,300,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,106,000 after purchasing an additional 168,070 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average is $61.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.