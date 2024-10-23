Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,293 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,696 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $569.98 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $608.63. The firm has a market cap of $526.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $584.46 and its 200-day moving average is $536.30.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

