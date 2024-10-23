Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,214,000 after acquiring an additional 116,020 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 155,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 137,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 30,677 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $154.09 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.54 and a 200-day moving average of $156.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $249.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

