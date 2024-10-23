Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 10,600 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.13.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

