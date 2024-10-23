Vicus Capital Sells 245 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vicus Capital decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 212,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $222.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

