iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVV stock opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $568.35 and its 200-day moving average is $546.36. The company has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

