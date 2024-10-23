Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 918 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The company has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $568.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.36.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

