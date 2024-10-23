iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The stock has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $568.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.36.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.