Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 47,428 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,428 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $130,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

