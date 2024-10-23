Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

