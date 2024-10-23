iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.8% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.