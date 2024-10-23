Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 37.5% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $130,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.93. The stock has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.