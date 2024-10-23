3M (NYSE:MMM) Upgraded by Melius to Buy

Melius upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $131.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $141.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.03 and a 200 day moving average of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

