Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $764.24 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $395.62 and a 52-week high of $773.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $701.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $657.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

