The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

Home Depot stock opened at $401.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $398.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.15.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.67.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

