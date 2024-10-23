My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $7,365,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $764.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $395.62 and a 52 week high of $773.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $701.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $657.11.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

