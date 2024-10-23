MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 101 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.3% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.3% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 70.5% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.67.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

Home Depot stock opened at $401.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $398.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

