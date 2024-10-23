Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,010.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $3,505,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 110.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

