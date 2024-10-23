Copeland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $176.59 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.58 and a 52 week high of $194.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.