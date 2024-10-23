Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 35.5% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 24.4% during the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,185,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Netflix by 58.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $764.24 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $395.62 and a fifty-two week high of $773.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $701.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $657.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $329.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.