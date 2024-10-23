Signaturefd LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,567,184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,687,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,414 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,401,000,000 after buying an additional 2,176,218 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,080,000 after acquiring an additional 837,461 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,317,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,655,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,066 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $474.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $475.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $341.90 and a 52 week high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up previously from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $472.00 to $509.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.