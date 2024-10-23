Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 53,796 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,567,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

DIS stock opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

