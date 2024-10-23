Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

