Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $653,854,000 after buying an additional 637,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,494,000 after buying an additional 515,751 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $578,245,000 after buying an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,460,000 after buying an additional 145,504 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

NYSE:MDT opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.67. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.25. The company has a market capitalization of $116.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

