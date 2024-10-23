Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.0% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 24.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.0% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.84. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $393.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

