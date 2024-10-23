Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 4.2% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $495.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $479.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.96. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

