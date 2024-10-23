Leo Wealth LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.2% of Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after buying an additional 338,494 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,115,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

QQQ opened at $495.96 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.96.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

