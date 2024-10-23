iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $568.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.36. The stock has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

