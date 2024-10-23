Eastern Bank Purchases New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $112.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.37. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

