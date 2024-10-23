Monumental Financial Group Inc. Has $32.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.9% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.36. The company has a market capitalization of $505.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

