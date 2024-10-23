Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) CAO Andrew Castellaneta Sells 4,000 Shares

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

