The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Point lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $224,156.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,233,217.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,662 shares of company stock worth $4,459,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $186.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

