Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after acquiring an additional 184,059 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at $81,354,386.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.94.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $223.91. The stock has a market cap of $256.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

