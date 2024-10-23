Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $8,818,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 94,984 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,313 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $25.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

