iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,493 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,010 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,995,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,972,000 after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $74,532,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

