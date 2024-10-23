Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Community Financial Services Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 4.0% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after buying an additional 4,080,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

