Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.1% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 260,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,498,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $475.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.