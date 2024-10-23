Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,699 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

