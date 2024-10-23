Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 1,290 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $475.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.47 and a 200-day moving average of $116.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

