Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.51. The company has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

