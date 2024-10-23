Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.0% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Walmart by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,122,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225,552 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,567,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144,393 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,648,499. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,648,499. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.51.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

