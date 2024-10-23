DTE Energy (DTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. DTE Energy has set its FY24 guidance at $6.54-6.83 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect DTE Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

DTE stock opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $129.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.