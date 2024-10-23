Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,829,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,976,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,242,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 2,880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,490,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,410 shares in the last quarter.

Solventum stock opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

