Vicus Capital Takes $206,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $181.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

