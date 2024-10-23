Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2024

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.27, for a total transaction of $322,276.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,510 shares in the company, valued at $457,221,107.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $166.40 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $264.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.67 and a 200 day moving average of $164.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $253,196,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 9,997.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,859,000 after purchasing an additional 278,529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 769.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 178,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 12,268.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 167,834 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.