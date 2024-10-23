Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.27, for a total transaction of $322,276.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,510 shares in the company, valued at $457,221,107.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $166.40 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $264.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.67 and a 200 day moving average of $164.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $253,196,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 9,997.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,859,000 after purchasing an additional 278,529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 769.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 178,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 12,268.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 167,834 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.